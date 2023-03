This atmospheric lane, located a few blocks from the beach, winds its way past some of Levanto's oldest buildings. Don't miss stately former noble residences like number 37, known as Palazzo delle Sirene, dating back to the 16th century. The street intersects with the picturesque Piazza del Popolo, where you'll find the loggia medievale, its columns hiding a small enclosure with the remains of a 13th-century fresco.