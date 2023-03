This was the seat for one of two confraternities (secular associations dedicated to doing charitable works) in Monterosso which was active from the 15th to the 17th centuries. The Santa Croce group wore white robes, tended the sick and poor, and ran a village hospital. The small church has baroque elements, with a lavish mural above the altar. Near the organ in back, a small model of a sailing ship seems to float in mid-air.