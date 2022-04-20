Monterosso

Monterosso Beach in Italy

The most accessible village by car and the only Cinque Terre settlement to sport a proper stretch of beach, the westernmost Monterosso is the least quintessential of the quintet. The village, known for its lemon trees and anchovies, is delightful. Split in two, its new and old halves are linked by an underground tunnel burrowed beneath the blustery San Cristoforo promontory.

  • Chiesa San Giovanni Battista

    Chiesa San Giovanni Battista

    Monterosso

    One of the oldest churches in Cinque Terre, San Giovanni Battista has a striped facade dating back to 1307. The Ligurian-Gothic design features white and…

  • Oratorio della Santa Croce

    Oratorio della Santa Croce

    Monterosso

    This was the seat for one of two confraternities (secular associations dedicated to doing charitable works) in Monterosso which was active from the 15th…

  • Convento dei Cappuccini

    Convento dei Cappuccini

    Monterosso

    Monterosso's most interesting church and convent complex is set on the hill that divides the old town from the newer Fegina quarter. The striped church,…

