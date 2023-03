One of the best beaches within easy reach of Cinque Terre, Levanto's seaside is long and wide, and flanked by green hills sloping down to the wave-kissed shoreline. Like most other beaches in the Italian Riviera, the surface is pebbly rather than sandy, but the water is inviting, and it's a scenic spot for a walk or a swim. It has free sections sprinkled among the private access areas.

The beach is just steps from Levanto's train station.