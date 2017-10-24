Welcome to Naples
Then there's the food. Blessed with rich volcanic soils, a bountiful sea, and centuries of culinary know-how, the Naples region is one of Italy's epicurean heavyweights, serving up the country's best pizza, pasta and coffee, and many of its most celebrated seafood dishes, street snacks and sweet treats.
Certainly, Naples' urban sprawl can feel anarchic, tattered and unloved. But look beyond the grime, graffiti and occasional gruffness and you'll uncover a city of breathtaking frescoes, sculptures and panoramas, of unexpected elegance, of spontaneous conversations and profound humanity. Welcome to Italy's most unlikely masterpiece.
Naples activities
Mt. Vesuvius and Pompeii Tour from Naples
After pickup from your hotel or the Naples train station, take a 30-minute drive to Pompeii, an ancient Roman city that was entirely destroyed by the sudden eruption of Mt Vesuvius in 79 AD. The largest archaeological site in Europe, today Pompeii is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.When you arrive, your guide will pick up your group’s pre-ordered tickets and lead you on a 2-hour walking tour of the fascinating grounds. Witness the destruction first-hand as you visit Pompeii’s most famous sites, including the Forum, the Thermal Baths, Vetti's House and the Lupanare brothel, giving you a glimpse into daily life during the Pax Romana. Today you can see shapes of objects — even bodies — that were buried beneath the volcanic ash and pumice.After your tour, enjoy a pizza lunch with your group followed by some free time to browse the shops. Then board the coach and drive 40 minutes to legendary Mt Vesuvius. Embark on a moderate hike up the volcano with your guide. When you reach the summit at 3,900 feet (1,200 meters), you’ll be rewarded with panoramic views of the picturesque Bay of Naples from east to west. Peer down into the crater and see plumes of steam issuing from the sleeping, but still active, volcano!There is a rest point where you can choose to wait for your group if you do not wish to climb all the way to the top, but the hike is worth the effort. After your Mt Vesuvius hike, relax on the drive back to Naples in the early evening.
Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, Ravello Private Tour from Naples
By taking a private tour, you have the option to spend as little or as much time as possible in the picturesque towns of Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi and Ravello, world-famous for their charm and colorful architecture.The villages scattered along the Amalfi Coast have always attracted visitors, bewitching all who visit. The charm lies not only in the towns themselves but also in their history and rich legacy of fine churches, villas and monasteries. See below for more information.
Pompeii Half-Day Trip with Priority Entry from Naples
Following an early morning pickup from your Naples hotel, meet your guide and travel onward by minivan for the 35-minute journey to the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It was here — on a summer’s day in the year 79AD — that Mount Vesuvius erupted, spewing volcanic ash over the prosperous city of Pompeii. Unaware of the imminent danger, most people continued on with their daily lives. As a result, the entire town and around 20,000 of its inhabitants were buried under tons of ash and burning pumice. Almost 2,000 years later, ancient Pompeii remains preserved and the artefacts on display provide a fascinating insight into life in the Roman-era. Enter the ancient site with your guide and see first-hand the houses, streets and public buildings locked in time by the volcanic ash. See Pompeii’s ancient piazza and Forum, where business dealings, elections, speeches and processions would have played out during Roman times. Wander the site, marvel at the ancient limestone columns still standing today and capture the centuries-old scenery on camera. Continue onward with your guide to the thermal baths, where many of the townsfolk would have bathed, chatted and lived out their daily lives before the eruption. Wander down Via degli Augustali and discover the Lupanare, Pompeii’s brothel. A 2-storey building with five rooms on each floor, the Lupanare is decorated with some of the city’s most lustful frescoes.Explore the Casa dei Vettii (Vetti's House), a luxury residence in the town. Careful excavation has revealed a number of beautiful frescoes on the walls of the house, evidence of the wealth and stature of its former inhabitants. Your exact route will depend on the crowds and weather conditions. At the end of your time in Pompeii, travel back to Naples by minivan where your tour will come to an end.
Private Naples Shore Excursion: Sorrento, Positano, and Amalfi
By taking a private tour, you have the option to spend as little or as much time as possible in the picturesque towns of Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi and Ravello world-famous for their charm and colorful architecture. The villages scattered along the Amalfi Coast have always attracted visitors, bewitching all who visit. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Naples port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Capri and Blue Grotto Day Tour from Naples or Sorrento
Your tour starts by meeting your guide at the port in Naples or Sorrento for the boat ride to Capri by jetfoil. Arrive in Marina Grande, the main port of the island, where you can admire the view of sailing vessels moored at the pier. A visit to the Blue Grotto is possible if the weather permits, but if the cave is closed, you can take a group boat ride around the island to see other caves.To explore the island, hop aboard a minibus with your guide, who takes you along scenic routes including the Mamma Mia Road to Anacapri for spectacular views. Take some time to discover the picturesque village of Anacapri, with its narrow streets and typical small squares. This spot was the favorite place of Swedish doctor Axel Munthe, who fell in love with the ruins of an ancient chapel and built Villa San Michele. Then head to the main town of Capri and La Piazzetta, the center of life on the island. Sit and relax in the sun, or wander the streets marked by hotels, restaurants, and open-air cafes. Next up are the Augustus Gardens. Originally known as the Krupp Gardens, these botanical gardens were established by German industrial Friedrich Alfred Krupp. From here, look down upon the legendary Faraglioni limestone rocks, one of Capri’s best-known landmarks. At this point, you will have free time to explore.Finally, return to Marina Grande port for one last trip in a jetfoil back to Naples or Sorrento. During the tour, your guide will also give you suggestions on how and where to sample local specialties.The tour lasts 8 hours total.
Daily Pompeii and Amalfi Coast Tour from Naples
Your tour departs from Naples at around 8:30am, and after a short 30 minute ride on the highway you reach Pompeii. Once by the ticket office, the guide will purchase the tickets for you. The standard walk in the archaeological excavations takes about 2 hours. Included in the cost is a guided tour with a local archaeological guide in English. From November to to March the live guide inside Pompeii will be replaced by an official interactive audioguide for groups of less than six. After Pompeii, the tour continues with a 40 minute drive on the highway and then it follows the road that leads from the coast of Sorrento to the Amalfi Coast. The coastal road will appear immediately with all its beauty, and after 15 minutes you reach the picturesque town of Positano with its houses climbing down the cliff. There will be a 15 minute photo stop by the panoramic spot of Positano. The tour goes on through two more villages until you reach the town of Conca dei Marini, which is where you will stop for lunch in a restaurant with a terrace overlooking the sea before the famous Grotta dello Smeraldo. After this stop you continue towards Amalfi for a stop of 30 minutes or more. Amalfi is the town that gives its name to the coastline, an obligatory destination for its history and its beautiful Cathedral. Finally, you will cross the mountains and reach the Belvedere of Ravello for another photo stop; Ravello is known as the capital of classical music in Italy. At the end of the tour, drive back to Naples crossing the mountains and driving along the highway, 1 hour and 30 minutes.