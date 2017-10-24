Daily Pompeii and Amalfi Coast Tour from Naples

Your tour departs from Naples at around 8:30am, and after a short 30 minute ride on the highway you reach Pompeii. Once by the ticket office, the guide will purchase the tickets for you. The standard walk in the archaeological excavations takes about 2 hours. Included in the cost is a guided tour with a local archaeological guide in English. From November to to March the live guide inside Pompeii will be replaced by an official interactive audioguide for groups of less than six. After Pompeii, the tour continues with a 40 minute drive on the highway and then it follows the road that leads from the coast of Sorrento to the Amalfi Coast. The coastal road will appear immediately with all its beauty, and after 15 minutes you reach the picturesque town of Positano with its houses climbing down the cliff. There will be a 15 minute photo stop by the panoramic spot of Positano. The tour goes on through two more villages until you reach the town of Conca dei Marini, which is where you will stop for lunch in a restaurant with a terrace overlooking the sea before the famous Grotta dello Smeraldo. After this stop you continue towards Amalfi for a stop of 30 minutes or more. Amalfi is the town that gives its name to the coastline, an obligatory destination for its history and its beautiful Cathedral. Finally, you will cross the mountains and reach the Belvedere of Ravello for another photo stop; Ravello is known as the capital of classical music in Italy. At the end of the tour, drive back to Naples crossing the mountains and driving along the highway, 1 hour and 30 minutes.