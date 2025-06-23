Out of Italy’s largest cities ⁠– and most classic tourist destinations ⁠– Naples is undoubtedly the most budget-friendly. Unlike in Rome, Milan, or even the nearby Amalfi Coast, you won’t have to worry about what you eat as the vast majority of restaurants in Naples still serve up mouthwatering food for affordable prices. Naples also proudly claims the cheapest espressos and spritzes on the peninsula. However, prices can vary significantly depending on the neighborhood, so it's always good to check them out before choosing a place. Even better, the city is extremely walkable, so getting around doesn’t have to cost much.

All in all, enjoying Naples on a budget is not a difficult feat; here, a local offers some excellent tips for a wallet-friendly and authentic time.

Pizza with a view. elvirkins/Shutterstock

Eat a timeless pizza margherita for less than €10

Naples is the birthplace of pizza. While it may look and taste different than the pizza you’re used to, this is the original, and you should try a classic pizza margherita at least once. The good news is that it still costs very little in most restaurants and pizzerias⁠, though long gone are the days when a margherita would universally cost only €4 (US$4.50). Now, you should expect to pay between €6 and €8 (US$6.91 and US$9.22). If a place prices a classic margherita for anything above €9 (US$10.25), feel free to look for a different eatery. The other classic (and vegan) option, marinara, will cost even less.

Take the bus from the airport

Start saving the moment you land in Naples: a cab from the Aeroporto di Capodichino can be quite expensive (and the fare unpredictable), and even more so if you have luggage. Thankfully, it’s cheaper and safer to ride on the Alibus, which will take you to the main train station (Napoli Centrale) or the harbor (Molo Beverello) for only €5 (US$5.70). Purchase a ticket online or directly on board.

Save on museums and get free transportation with Campania Arte Card

You can save with a convenient bundle through the region’s sponsored pass Campania Arte Card. If you are between the ages of 18 and 25, Napoli Arte Card Young offers access to 10 museums and free transportation on the bus/metro/funiculars for only €16 (US$18.20). Over the age of 25, you can get a similar pass for the modest sum of €27 (US$30.40) that will give you free access to three museums and discounted rates from the fourth, along with free transportation for three days. Look up the various bundle options and consider whether the ones that include sites outside of Naples (like Pompeii) might be more suited for you.

Cafes and bookstore on Dante Square, Naples. Roaming Pictures/Shutterstock

Have breakfast at a coffee shop instead of your hotel

Most bars in Naples still only charge €1 (US$1.15) for a coffee and €1.50 (US$1.70) for a cornetto (Italian pastry) or Naples specialty, the brioche – although some bars will be pricier based on location, of course. Instead of letting your hotel overcharge you, start the day with a traditional breakfast and save a few euros at a coffee bar – the more unassuming it looks, the better.

Local tip: Drink your coffee like a local at the counter instead of sitting at a table – this will also save you the service fee.

Eat a handful of traditional street food for less than €5

Street food is an art form in Naples. Fried vegetables, fried seafood, even fried pizza, are staples best enjoyed on the go. Do as the Neapolitans do and grab a cuoppo (a cone of fried items) or a montanara (fried mini pizza) to take away. Sidestep the many touristic places that have popped up in recent years (you’ll recognize them by their bright store signs and outdoor tables) and aim for a traditional, shabby-looking takeaway establishment, like the historic Friggitoria Vomero, operating since 1938, where you can get a handful of fritti (fried food) for less than €5 (US$5.70).

Picnic in a historic park

Enjoy your cuoppo or pizza fritta in the beauty of a royal garden, which you can access for free, before visiting the museums housed in the parks. The Real Bosco di Capodimonte and Villa Floridiana are great places to lounge in the grass and enjoy the view while savoring classic Neapolitan street food, thus saving on a full seated meal.

Funicular railway in Naples. Greg Elms/Lonely Planet

Cut unnecessary transportation costs

Don’t let a map fool you into thinking you may need to hop into a cab or rent a scooter to cover distances; Naples’s historic center is small enough to walk in a few hours, and there are many hidden gems you can only truly savor on foot. Walking might even be faster than public transportation, in some cases. However, if you need to go beyond the center, make use of public transportation. A single-use ticket for bus, trams and funiculars costs €1.30 (US$1.50), €1.50 (US$1.70) including the metro, while a 90-minute ticket costs €1.80 (US$2.05).

Get a daily transportation pass

In case you are staying away from the center or are planning to use the metro or buses throughout the day, consider investing in a daily pass with unlimited rides for only €4.50 (US$5.15). Of course, this is only convenient if you plan to take more than 3 buses over the course of 24 hours, so plan your itinerary accordingly. You can purchase a daily pass on the ANM Go app or the Unico Campania app.

Enter museums for free on first Sundays

If you’re in Naples on the first Sunday of the month, visit its most iconic museums and archaeological areas for free. You can’t miss the Museo Archeologico Nazionale (best for classic art) and the Museo di Capodimonte (best for Renaissance paintings), among others, including the nearby archaeological parks of Campi Flegrei or Pompeii.

Boats docked at the small port of Marechiaro with Vesuvius in the background. forben/Shutterstock

Find local trattorias with set menus

At least once during your stay, have a proper Neapolitan meal, as abundant as a local nonna would make it. Naples is full of homey restaurants offering full meals with affordable, pre-set menus that locals adore. One such place is Sottocoperta in the historical center, where the owners and staff serve a daily fish-based dinner for €20 (US$23); you don’t get to choose what you eat, but rest assured you’ll receive the freshest catch of the day. Another eatery locals swear by is La Cucina di Elivira in the uphill Vomero district, where you do pick your mains and only pay €15 (US$17) for a meat-based meal or €20 (US$23.05) for fish-based dishes.

Sunbathe at a spiaggia libera (free beach)

You’re in the city of the sun and the sea, as the famous Pavarotti song goes. If you want to properly soak in the sun without spending a fortune, go to one of the free beaches in Naples. The most scenic is probably in Marechiaro, in the Posillipo neighborhood, with a full view of the gulf of Naples framed by Mount Vesuvius. Bring a towel and be prepared to lay on a rock instead of the sand, but know that you are getting the local youth’s experience. Alternatively, an easily reachable free beach is Spiaggia Colonna Spezzata, by the iconic castle on the sea, Castel dell’Ovo. More comfortable (and spacious) spiagge libere can also be found in the less touristy area of Bagnoli.

