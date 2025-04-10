Campania is the Italy everyone thinks they know – glamorous sun-drenched coasts, grandmothers stirring pots of sauce. But never discount its capacity to amaze: one moment familiar, the next a total surprise. How mere steps separate the graffiti-covered grit of Naples’ Quartieri Spagnoli from the splendor of its Piazza del Plebiscito; how the whitewashed streets of Capri’s center yield to crags overlooking the sea. This is peak Italy, the Italy people dream of.

That’s why we’ve created three itineraries that take you around the wonders of Campania, Naples and the Amalfi Coast. Ranging from a long weekend to a 10-day trip, these journeys show off the best of the region.

Left: Fill up on food in the backstreets of Naples. ColorMaker/Shutterstock Right: The Gardens of Poseidon in Ischia. Tanya Keisha/Shutterstock

1. A long weekend in Naples and Ischia: a 3-day itinerary

3-day itinerary

Distance: 129km (80 miles)

This sweet and petite sojourn to Campania lets you experience its 27-century-old capital city, then bask in its famous self-care island and one of the most romantic cities on the coast. You'll visit Roman ruins, see whitewashed houses clinging to cliffs, luxuriate at a thermal spa and enjoy some of the most beautiful views of the Gulf of Naples.

Naples: 1 day

Kick off your tour in Naples' neighborhoods, ranging from gritty side streets to splendid waterfronts. Naples is the birthplace of pizza and the king of street food; its cafes also make the best coffee in Italy so be sure to fill up.

Detour: Have a sneaky beach break right in the middle of town at Spiaggia delle Monache (1 to 3 hours).

Next stop: Take a 50-minute ferry ride from Naples to Ischia.

Ischia: 1 day

Ferry to the lush volcanic island of Ischia. While you're here, don't miss a spa day at Ischia's famous curative thermal parks and drinks in the shadow of a 2000-year-old castle.

Detour: Hike up Monte Epomeo, Ischia’s slumbering volcanic peak (4 hours).

Next stop: Take a 50-minute ferry ride from Ischia to Sorrento.

Sorrento: 1 day

Head to Sorrento's historic center and visit a lemon orchard, where you can sip flights of 100% organic limoncello (lemon liqueur). Explore fine-art museums and cloisters, unwind with sweeping views from the terrace of a popular public garden and enjoy fresh seafood at the port.

Detour: Make your way to Bagni Regina Giovanna to dive off Roman ruins into the sea (3 to 4 hours).

Left: Mt Vesuvius and Pompeii. Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock Right: The beach in glamorous Capri. Phillip Roberts/Shutterstock

2. The highlights of Naples and the Amalfi Coast: a weeklong itinerary

7-day itinerary

Distance: 200km (124 miles)

These are the big names, the places undoubtedly high on many bucket lists. Along the way you'll have the best pizza and coffee in the world, see the most tragic Roman ruins in history and take endless selfies in front of the dolce vita panoramas you previously might have seen only in movies.

Naples: 2 days

Start your Neapolitan adventure with a coffee at the historic Caffè Gambrinus, then get transported by the artistic splendors of the Duomo and Piazza del Plebiscito. Stroll the Mergellina seaside and take the funicular up to Vomero to see the gulf from a whole new perspective.

Detour: Visit the majestic Reggia di Caserta, architect Luigi Vanvitelli's masterpiece, then treat yourself to award-winning pizza at Pizzeria I Masanielli.

Next stop: Take a 40-minute train ride from the central station to Pompeii.

Pompeii: 1 day

Next up is Pompeii. Linger over the magnificent mosaics and frescoes, gaze at vast forums and walk along excavated streets that somehow look modern. Climb the volcano that destroyed it all: Mt Vesuvius.

Detour: Stop in the family-run Cantina del Vesuvio at the base of the volcano and sample ancient wines (3 to 4 hours).

Next stop: Take an 80-minute train ride from Pompeii to Sorrento.

Sorrento: 1 day

Experience the romance of Sorrento's center, where wood artisans are hard at work. Take a cooking class, sample flights of 100% organic limoncello at a lemon grove and admire the views from the popular public gardens.

Detour: Hike to Punta Campanella and refuel with a plate of spaghetti alla Nerano at Eughenes on the way back down.

Next stop: Take a 30-minute ferry from Sorrento to Capri.

Capri: 1 day

Visit the glamorous island of Capri and get swept away by the vistas of the sea, lemon groves and mountains. Head to the hills to explore the island's iconic villas and order an aperitivo in Capri's famous Piazzetta before maxing out your credit card at swanky boutiques. Spot the Faraglioni sea stacks from beautiful gardens and brave the crowds to witness the blue phosphorescence of the Grotta Azzurra.

Detour: Have a beach day at Spiaggia del Faro in Anacapri (3 hours).

Next stop: Take a 50-minute ferry from Capri to Amalfi.

Amalfi: 1 day

In Amalfi, the coast's seaside hub, stare up at the 62-step staircase to the Gothic Duomo and unwrap the city's history of artisanal papermaking. Wander the old quarter and learn how Amalfi's famous lemons are cultivated.

Detour: Take the bus to Fiordo di Furore and climb down flights of stone steps for an unforgettable secluded beach (4 hours 30 minutes).

Next stop: Take a 40-minute bus ride from Amalfi to Ravello.

Ravello: 1 day

Spend your last day waltzing through the tangle of medieval streets in mountaintop Ravello. Gawk at the views from romantic villas that are nearly 800 years old. From Ravello, the nearest international airport is in Naples, 60km (37 miles) west.

Detour: Take the Travelmar shuttle to Tramonti to tour artisanal wineries such as Tenuta San Francesco (5 to 6 hours).

Left: Marina Piccola in Capri. Phillip Roberts/Shutterstock Right: Piazza del Duomo in Amalfi. Photosbypatrik/Shutterstock

3. The grand tour of Campania: a 10-day itinerary

10-day itinerary

Distance: 335km (208 miles)

This epic voyage takes you all the way to the Cilento Coast, an untapped wilderness of national parks, villages and a charming capital city. Start out with perfect pizza and spas before you reach the shimmering coastline. Along the way – more Roman and Greek ruins than you can count.

Naples: 3 days

Make Naples your base for adventures on the gulf. Spend two days exploring its main neighborhoods all the way to its glorious waterfronts, with several hours set aside for a baroque palace. Pay tribute to the Roman ruins at Pompeii, then climb Mt Vesuvius, the volcano that started the whole mess.

Detour: Take the Cumana railway to the exquisite Roman ruins of Tempio di Serapide and the waterfront of Pozzuoli (4 to 5 hours).

Next stop: Take a 50-minute fast ferry or 90-minute ferry from Naples to Ischia.

Ischia: 2 days

Revel in the lush volcanic island of Ischia. Discover the 14th-century Castello Aragonese on an islet and the underwater Roman ruins of Aenaria. Cure what ails you at Ischia's magical thermal spas. Marvel at idyllic Giardini Ravino. Swim at the sprawling, sandy Spiaggia di Citarah. And hike up Monte Epomeo and stop at a traditional restaurant for dishes made with Ischia's famous island rabbit.

Detour: Go south to Baia di Sorgeto for a wild soak in a boiling-hot thermal spring and lunch at a rustic mountaintop cantina (4 to 5 hours).

Next stop: Take a 50-minute ferry from Ischia to Capri.

Capri: 1 day

Navigate a maze of fabulous boutiques in Capri. Stop at Certosa di San Giacomo, a medieval charterhouse, and visit historic gardens for views of the Faraglioni sea stacks. Head uphill to reach lookout points or to take in two villas in the hills with serious views of the gulf and Capri's coastline.

Detour: Bypass the day-tripper hordes and have a swim near Grotta Azzurra at Spiaggia di Gradola.

Next stop: Take a 30-minute ferry from Capri to Amalfi.

Amalfi: 1 day

In Amalfi, soak up the beauty of this seaside town. Hike the Path of the Gods or dip in a nearby fjord. You can’t go wrong in this beautiful place.

Detour: Take a ferry to Positano and watch the watercolor panorama swim into focus. Have a clifftop drink at one of its legendary luxury hotels (2 to 3 hours).

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Amalfi to Ravello.

Ravello: 1 day

Wend away from the coastline to the romantic Ravello. Traverse the city's network of medieval streets and see the centuries of ecclesiastical treasures in the museum underneath the cathedral. Get lost in the famous 13th-century Villa Rufolo, which boasts lush gardens and stunning coastal views.

Detour: Hike to the ruins of the 12th-century Basilica di Sant’Eustachio (3 to 4 hours).

Next stop: Drive 90 minutes from Ravello to Salerno.

Salerno: 2 days

Keep heading east until you hit sea-facing, cliff-backed Salerno, home to the 9th-century medical school, Scuola Medica Salernitana. Walk through the town's historic quarter and Duomo and up to the hilltop Castello di Arechi.

Detour: Visit Paestum to witness its extraordinary Greek temples and painted tombs (5 to 6 hours).