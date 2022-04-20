Paestum

Paestum is home to one of Europe's most glorious archaeological zones. Deemed a World Heritage site by Unesco, it includes three of the world's best-preserved ancient Greek temples, as well as an engrossing museum crammed with millennia-old frescoes, ceramics and daily artefacts. Among these is the iconic Tomba del tuffatore (Tomb of the Diver) funerary fresco.

  • Paestum's Temples

    Paestum's Temples

    Paestum

    Very different to Pompeii, Paestum’s ruins are smaller, older, more Greek and – crucially – a lot less overrun. Consequently, it is possible to steal some…

  • Museo di Paestum

    Museo di Paestum

    Paestum

    Facing the east side of the ruins, the Museo di Paestum houses a collection of much-weathered metopes (bas-relief friezes). Among these are originals from…

  • Tenuta Vannulo

    Tenuta Vannulo

    Paestum

    The first organic producer of bufala (water-buffalo) milk, Tenuta Vannulo is a 10-minute drive from Paestum. It makes its mozzarella exclusively from…

  • Tempio di Nettuno

    Tempio di Nettuno

    Paestum

    Dating from about 450 BC, the limestone Tempio di Nettuno is the largest and best preserved of Paestum's trio of temples; only parts of its inside walls…

  • Basilica

    Basilica

    Paestum

    The so-called basilica (a temple to the goddess Hera) is Paestum’s oldest surviving monument. Dating from the middle of the 6th century BC, it’s a…

  • Tempio di Cerere

    Tempio di Cerere

    Paestum

    Tempio di Cerere (6th century BC) was originally dedicated to Athena and served as a Christian church in medieval times.

