Capri

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The coastline of the beautiful Italian island of Capri

Overview

Capri is beautiful – seriously beautiful. There’s barely a grubby building or untended garden to blemish the splendour. Steep cliffs rise majestically from an impossibly blue sea; elegant villas drip with wisteria and bougainvillea; even the trees seem to be carefully manicured.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ruins of Villa Jovis, Capri, Campania, Italy, Roman civilization, 1st century

    Villa Jovis

    Capri

    Villa Jovis was the largest and most sumptuous of 12 Roman villas commissioned by Roman Emperor Tiberius (AD14–37) on Capri, and his main island residence…

  • July 29, 2018: People riding up the mountain chair lift in Capri. 1158732217 above, adventure, aerial, amalfi, anacapri, cable, cableway, campania, capri, car, chair, chairlift, city, destination, europe, funicular, height, high, island, italian, italy, landscape, lift, mediterranean, monte, mount, mountain, naples, nature, people, sea, sky, solaro, summer, top, tour, tourism, tourist, touristic, town, transport, transportation, travel, trip, vacation, view, way

    Seggiovia del Monte Solaro

    Capri

    Sitting in an old-fashioned chairlift above the white houses, terraced gardens and hazy hillsides of Anacapri as you rise to the top of Capri's highest…

  • Villa Lysis

    Villa Lysis

    Capri

    This beautifully melancholic art-nouveau villa is set on a clifftop on Capri’s northeast tip and was the one-time retreat of French poet Jacques d…

  • Villa San Michele di Axel Munthe

    Villa San Michele di Axel Munthe

    Capri

    The former home of Swedish doctor, psychiatrist and animal-rights advocate Axel Munthe, San Michele di Axel Munthe should be included on every visitor’s…

  • Blue Grotto

    Grotta Azzurra

    Capri

    Capri’s most famous attraction is the Grotta Azzurra, an unusual sea cave illuminated by an otherworldly blue light. The easiest way to visit is to take a…

  • Capri, Italy - August 24 2020: Cityscape of Capri island with green hills and Monte Solaro mountain 1333545060

    Monte Solaro

    Capri

    Rising 589m above Anacapri, Monte Solaro is Capri’s highest point. To get to the top, you can either take the seggiovia (chairlift) from Piazza Vittoria…

  • Capri, Italy - October 3, 2017: People at Piazza Umberto I Square with Church of Santo Stefano in old town of Capri Island town at Naples, Italy. Landscape at Italian coast. Anacapri in summer Amalfi; Shutterstock ID 1336975427; purchase_order: 65050; job: POI; client: ; other: 1336975427

    Piazza Umberto I

    Capri

    Located beneath the 17th-century clock tower and framed by see-and-be-seen cafes, this showy, open-air salon is central to your Capri experience,…

  • The Faraglioni by Capri Island. Capri, Campania, Italy 495778134 Faraglioni, Famous Place, Architecture, Europe, Island, Sea, Urban Skyline

    Isole Faraglioni

    Capri

    These three limestone pinnacles rise vertically out of the sea just south of the Belvedere di Tragara, from where you can admire them. Measuring 109m, 81m…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Capri

Filter by interest:

Colourful fishing boats, sitting side by side, bob in the marina in the foreground, while the vibrant pink and yellow buildings stand in the background.

Beaches

Forget Capri: the undiscovered island of Procida awaits

Sep 12, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Capri with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.