Rising 589m above Anacapri, Monte Solaro is Capri’s highest point. To get to the top, you can either take the seggiovia (chairlift) from Piazza Vittoria or you can walk (45 minutes to one hour one-way). To do the latter, take Via Axel Munthe and turn right up Via Salita per il Solaro. The hike climbs steadily uphill but is not difficult if you're relatively fit.

Follow the steep stony trail until you come to the pass known as La Crocetta, marked by a distinctive iron crucifix. Here the path divides: turn right for the summit and its spectacular views over the Bay of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, or take a left for the valley of Cetrella and the small hermitage of Santa Maria a Cetrella.