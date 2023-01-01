Little more than a series of private bathing facilities, Marina Piccola is on the southern side of the island, directly south of Marina Grande. A short bus ride from Capri Town, or a downhill 15-minute walk, it has a 50m-long public pebble beach hemmed in by the Scoglio delle Sirene (Rock of the Sirens) at the western end and the Torre Saracena at the other. The swimming’s not great, but the two rocks rising out of the water about 10m offshore make excellent diving boards.