Though not remarkable in itself, Capri’s main church, named after its patron saint, is a tempting haven from the bottlenecks of tourists on the streets outside. The wooden doors embellished with imitation marble date from the mid-18th century and were inspired by Villa Jovis on Capri. Note the pair of languidly reclining patricians in the chapel to the south of the main altar, who seem to mirror some of the mildly debauched folk in the cafes outside.