Chiesa di San Costanzo

This is the island’s oldest church and the only real sight around the marina. Dating from the 5th century, the whitewashed chiesa is dedicated to the island’s patron saint, who settled on Capri after escaping a vicious storm en route from Constantinople to Rome. Its original incarnation was built over an earlier Roman construction, although the Byzantine version you see today is the result of a 10th-century makeover.

Inside, the sign of the building's great antiquity is its characterfully patched and mismatched columns.