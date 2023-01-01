Piazza Umberto I

Located beneath the 17th-century clock tower and framed by see-and-be-seen cafes, this showy, open-air salon is central to your Capri experience, especially in the evening when the main activity in these parts is dressing up and hanging out. Be prepared for the cost of the front-row seats – the moment you sit down for a drink, you’re going to pay handsomely for the grandstand views (around €7 for a cappuccino and €18 for a couple of glasses of white wine).

Adorned with majolica tiles thought to date from the 18th century, the clock tower is one of Italy's most diligent, marking every quarter hour.