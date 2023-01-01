Giardini di Augusto

As their name suggests, these gardens near the Certosa di San Giacomo were founded by Emperor Augustus. Rising in a series of flowered terraces, they lead to a lookout point offering breathtaking views over to the Isole Faraglioni, a group of three limestone stacks rising out of the sea.

From the gardens, pretty, hairpin Via Krupp winds down to Marina Piccola and past a bust of Vladimir Lenin overlooking the road from a nearby platform. The Russian revolutionary visited Capri in 1908, during which time he was famously snapped engaged in a game of chess with fellow revolutionary Alexander Bogdanov. Looking on in the photograph is Russian writer Maxim Gorky, who called the island home between 1906 and 1909.