La Fontelina

Expensive and hugely popular beach club opposite the Isole Faraglioni where you can grab a few sq metres of rocky terrain and a beach umbrella for upwards of €20. Access is via a stairway from the Belvedere di Tragara or by boat from Marina Piccola.
