This imposing natural arch is a 1.3km walk east from Piazza Umberto I, down Via Matermània and Via Arco Naturale. Dating back to the Paleolithic era and formed by millennia of natural wear and tear, the rock arch measures 12m in width and 20m in height. A small terrace by the arch offers views across to Punta Campanella (the tip of the Sorrentine Peninsula) and the Li Galli archipelago.