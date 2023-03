The striking flat-roofed red villa on the Punta Massullo promontory is Villa Malaparte, the former holiday home of Tuscan writer Curzio Malaparte (1898–1957). Conceived and built in the 1930s, it looks like something Frank Lloyd Wright might have built. It's only reachable on foot or by boat, but is not currently open to the public. You can get a good view of it from the Passeggiata del Pizzolungo.