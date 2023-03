This humble 16th-century hermitage is in the valley of Cetrella, halfway up Monte Solaro. The bell tower and two barrel-vaulted naves form the oldest part of the structure. The sacristy and a number of service rooms were added in the early 17th century. It's not always open to the public, so check with the tourist office beforehand. To get here, take the path up Monte Solaro and turn left at the first junction. The hermitage will quickly come into view.