Salerno may initially seem like a bland big city, but the place has a charming, if gritty, individuality, especially around its ostensibly tatty centro storico (historic centre), where medieval churches and neighbourhood trattorias echo with the addictive bustle of southern Italy. The city has invested in various urban-regeneration programs centred on this historic neighbourhood, which features a tree-lined seafront promenade widely considered to be one of the cheeriest and most attractive in Italy.
One of Campania's strangely under-the-radar sights, Salerno’s impressive cathedral is considered by aficionados to be the most beautiful medieval church…
Hop on bus 19 from Piazza XXIV Maggio to visit Salerno’s most famous landmark, the forbidding Castello di Arechi, dramatically positioned 263m above the…
Museo Archeologico Provinciale
The province’s restored and revitalised main archaeological museum is an excellent showcase for the excavated history of the surrounding area, dating back…
Spread throughout six small galleries, Salerno's multi-era art museum houses a collection dating from the Renaissance right up to the first half of the…
Museo Virtuale della Scuola Medica Salernitana
In Salerno’s historic centre, this small, slightly forlorn museum deploys videos and touch-screen technology to explore the teachings and wince-inducing…
