Salerno

Panoramic view from the Minerva's Garden in Salerno, Campania, Italy.

Overview

Salerno may initially seem like a bland big city, but the place has a charming, if gritty, individuality, especially around its ostensibly tatty centro storico (historic centre), where medieval churches and neighbourhood trattorias echo with the addictive bustle of southern Italy. The city has invested in various urban-regeneration programs centred on this historic neighbourhood, which features a tree-lined seafront promenade widely considered to be one of the cheeriest and most attractive in Italy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Crypt of Salerno Cathedral, Campania, Italy, 11th century

    Duomo

    Salerno

    One of Campania's strangely under-the-radar sights, Salerno’s impressive cathedral is considered by aficionados to be the most beautiful medieval church…

  • Castle of Arechi, Salerno, Campania, Italy (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)

    Castello di Arechi

    Salerno

    Hop on bus 19 from Piazza XXIV Maggio to visit Salerno’s most famous landmark, the forbidding Castello di Arechi, dramatically positioned 263m above the…

  • Museo Archeologico Provinciale

    Museo Archeologico Provinciale

    Salerno

    The province’s restored and revitalised main archaeological museum is an excellent showcase for the excavated history of the surrounding area, dating back…

  • Museo Pinacoteca Provinciale

    Museo Pinacoteca Provinciale

    Salerno

    Spread throughout six small galleries, Salerno's multi-era art museum houses a collection dating from the Renaissance right up to the first half of the…

