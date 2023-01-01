Museo Pinacoteca Provinciale

Spread throughout six small galleries, Salerno's multi-era art museum houses a collection dating from the Renaissance right up to the first half of the 20th century.

There are some fine canvases by local boy Andrea Sabatini da Salerno, who was notably influenced by Leonardo da Vinci, plus a diverse selection of works by foreign artists who were permanent residents around the Amalfi Coast. These include intricate etchings by the Austrian-born Peter Willburger (1942–98) and an embroidered picture of a local market by Polish artist Irene Kowaliska.