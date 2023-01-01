Baia di Sorgeto

Among all those posh, dreamy (sometimes expensive) spas, it's nice to have access to something that's thermal and free. Located at the bottom of 300 steps, 2km south of the village of Panza, hot thermal water spills into rock pools on the edge of a secluded bay, where it is tempered by the chill of the sea. Choose a spot with an optimum temperature (careful – the water can be scalding), lie back on a rock and luxuriate.

There's a scruffy kiosk at the cove that's only open in the summer.

The cove can also be reached by water taxi from Sant'Angelo (€5 one way).