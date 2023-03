The vision of local botanist Giuseppe D’Ambra, who has collected plants since the 1960s, this 6000-sq-metre garden pays homage to the not-so-humble cactus. There is a diverse collection here, as well as other succulent plants, many of which are said to have homeopathic qualities. You can join a guided walk every Sunday at 11am; at other times, reserve in advance.

The gardens are also the site of concerts and art and craft exhibitions, and there are self-catering apartments to rent.