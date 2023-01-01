Monte Epomeo

To anyone of average fitness, an ascent of Ischia’s slumbering volcanic peak is practically obligatory. The views from the rocky summit are superb. And, if that’s not enough, a rustic restaurant sheltered beneath a precipitous crag lures hikers with what is possibly the best tomato bruschetta in the viewable vicinity (which, on a clear day, is a long way).

The quickest way to climb Epomeo is from the village of Fontana located on the island’s southern flank. The route (signposted from a bend in the road where the bus stops) weaves up a paved road, diverts onto a track and finishes on a steep-ish path. Total distance: 2.5km.