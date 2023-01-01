Monte Epomeo

Ischia

To anyone of average fitness, an ascent of Ischia’s slumbering volcanic peak is practically obligatory. The views from the rocky summit are superb. And, if that’s not enough, a rustic restaurant sheltered beneath a precipitous crag lures hikers with what is possibly the best tomato bruschetta in the viewable vicinity (which, on a clear day, is a long way).

The quickest way to climb Epomeo is from the village of Fontana located on the island’s southern flank. The route (signposted from a bend in the road where the bus stops) weaves up a paved road, diverts onto a track and finishes on a steep-ish path. Total distance: 2.5km.

Suggest an Edit