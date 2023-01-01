Housed in the elegant Villa Arbusto, former home of local celeb Angelo Rizzoli, the Museo Archeologico di Pithecusae enjoys a heady historical location overlooking Monte Vico, site of the ancient settlement and acropolis of Pithecusae. The museum has a fascinating collection of important finds from the island’s Hellenic settlement, ranging from imported earthenware to parts of the acropolis itself.

A highlight is the legendary 7th-century-BC Nestor’s Cup in Sala (Room) II, bearing one of the oldest-known Greek inscriptions – which, appropriately, celebrates the wine of Ischia. The space also encompasses the Museo Angelo Rizzoli.