Museo Angelo Rizzoli

This pint-sized museum encased in the larger Museo Archeologico di Pithecusae pays homage to the man who turned humble little Lacco into a celebrity hotspot in the 1950s. Cool paparazzi shots and clippings of a Hitchcock-esque Rizzoli and his famous friends decorate rooms that once played host to the likes of Gina Lollabrigida, Grace Kelly and Federico Fellini.

Equally striking are the villa’s gardens, complete with lemon trees, fountain, a children’s playground and star-worthy views towards the Campi Flegrei.