Just east of the port, sunken in a leafy piazza, sits the Tempio di Serapide, which can be viewed from the street but not visited. Despite its name, it wasn't a temple at all but an ancient macellum (town market) – the site is named after a statue of the Egyptian god Serapis found here in 1750. Its toilets (at either side of the eastern apse) are considered works of ancient ingenuity.