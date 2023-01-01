Spiaggia del Castello

Right below the Castello di Baia sits the wonderful Castle Beach. A sandy double-sided affair, it's only accessible by boat (adult/child return from €3/1.50) from a nearby jetty. To reach the jetty, catch the EAV bus to Baia and get off outside the FIART factory just south of town. Walk a further 250m south and turn left into the driveway beside the green gate at the curve.

At the end sits the car park and jetty, where you can hire a deckchair (€5/6 weekdays/weekends) or umbrella (€5/6) for convenient waterside sunning. Avoid the weekend summer crowds by coming earlier in the week.