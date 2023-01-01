Mercato Ittico

Down by the port, Pozzuoli's atmospheric fish market is just the spot for an appetising morning stroll. Good weather brings in the best catches, with local staples including pesce azzurro (mackerel), pesce bandiera (sailfish), seppie (squid), polpi (octopus), alici (anchovies) and gamberoni (giant prawns). You'll also find a mouth-watering spectacle of robust salami and salsiccie (sausages), plump cheeses, local fruits and vegetables, and crunchy casareccio (home-style) bread.