La Mortella gardens.

The volcanic outcrop of Ischia is the most developed and largest of the islands in the Bay of Naples. An early colony of Magna Graecia, first settled in the 8th century BC, Ischia today is famed for its thermal spas, manicured gardens, striking Aragonese castle and unshowy, straightforward Italian airs – a feature also reflected in its food. Ischia is a refreshing antidote to glitzy Capri.

  • View of Castello Aragonese

    Castello Aragonese

    Ischia

    There are castles and then there’s Ischia’s Castello Aragonese, a veritable fort-city set on its own craggy islet, looking like a cross between Harry…

  • La Mortella

    La Mortella

    Ischia

    A symphony of plants, La Mortella (the myrtles) is the former home and gardens of the late British composer William Walton (1902–83) and his Argentine…

  • Casa Museo

    Casa Museo

    Ischia

    The good news is that this museum is well signposted and has a car park. The bad news is that it's on a perilous corner on Ischia's mountain road between…

  • Museo Archeologico di Pithecusae

    Museo Archeologico di Pithecusae

    Ischia

    Housed in the elegant Villa Arbusto, former home of local celeb Angelo Rizzoli, the Museo Archeologico di Pithecusae enjoys a heady historical location…

  • Monte Epomeo

    Monte Epomeo

    Ischia

    To anyone of average fitness, an ascent of Ischia’s slumbering volcanic peak is practically obligatory. The views from the rocky summit are superb. And,…

  • Baia di Sorgeto

    Baia di Sorgeto

    Ischia

    Among all those posh, dreamy (sometimes expensive) spas, it's nice to have access to something that's thermal and free. Located at the bottom of 300 steps…

  • Museo Angelo Rizzoli

    Museo Angelo Rizzoli

    Ischia

    This pint-sized museum encased in the larger Museo Archeologico di Pithecusae pays homage to the man who turned humble little Lacco into a celebrity…

  • Santa Maria Assunta

    Santa Maria Assunta

    Ischia

    A striking 15th-century watchtower, Torre del Mare, now serves as the bell tower to this church that is also Ischia’s cathedral. The current church,…

Several small boats moored along the coast of Ischia. There are restaurants and hotels in the background, nestled among hills and mediterranean foliage.

Beaches

I survived the hydrofoil to Ischia to tell the tale

Aug 4, 2019 • 5 min read

