Santa Maria Assunta

A striking 15th-century watchtower, Torre del Mare, now serves as the bell tower to this church that is also Ischia’s cathedral. The current church, designed by Antonio Massinetti and completed in 1751, stands on the site of two older churches, one 13th century and the other 17th century. Step inside its fanciful baroque interior and you’ll find an ancient baptismal font salvaged from the nearby castle and propped up by marble statues of the virtues, and a sombre Romanesque wooden crucifix.