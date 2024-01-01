Wedged in between Ischia Porto and Ischia Ponte is the island's most down-to-earth seaside beach – think colourful vintage fishing boats, soccer matches on the sand and a looming castle perched high above in the distance. Its easy accessibility and sheltered water make it popular with families.
Spiaggia dei Pescatori
Ischia
