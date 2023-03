If you are an old salt at heart (or have a penchant for model ships), don’t miss Ischia’s maritime museum with its lovingly documented exhibits. Objects include cult ex-votos (offerings to the saints) from sailors to saints, ancient urns, beautifully crafted model ships and revealing photographs of island life in the 20th century, including the arrival of Ischia’s very first American car in 1958 – you can just imagine what a celebratory occasion that must have been.