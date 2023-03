Linked to Procida by pedestrian bridge, pocket-sized Vivara is what remains of a volcanic crater dating back some 55,000 years. The island is home to unique flora and abundant birdlife, while archaeological digs have uncovered traces of a Bronze-Age Mycenaean settlement as well as pottery fragments dating back to early Greek colonisation. The island was closed to the public in 2002 and only reopened for guided tours in 2017. Book online 15 days in advance.