Life choices are presented in no uncertain terms in the dazzling mosaics of the Assumption Basilica. Look ahead to a golden afterlife amid saints and a…
Murano, Burano & the Northern Islands
Venetian life had its origins in the northern reaches of the lagoon, and when things get too frantic in the city proper, these ancient island settlements remain the best escape. Serious shoppers head to Murano for one-of-a-kind glass art. Others prefer to head to the islands of Burano and Mazzorbo for extended seafood feasts, or to Torcello for glimpses of heaven in the golden mosaics.
Explore Murano, Burano & the Northern Islands
- Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta
Life choices are presented in no uncertain terms in the dazzling mosaics of the Assumption Basilica. Look ahead to a golden afterlife amid saints and a…
- BBasilica dei SS Maria e Donato
Fire-breathing is the unifying theme of Murano’s medieval church, with its astounding 12th-century gilded-glass apse mosaic of the Madonna made in Murano…
- BBurano
Burano, with its cheery pastel-coloured houses, is renowned for its handmade lace, which once graced the decolletage and ruffs of European aristocracy…
- MMurano
Murano has been the home of Venetian glass-making since the 13th century. Today, artisans continue to ply their trade at workshops dotted around the…
- TTorcello
Torcello, the republic's original island settlement, was largely abandoned due to malaria and now counts only around 14 permanent residents. Its mosaic…
- CCimitero di San Michele
Until Napoleon established a city cemetery on this little island, Venetians had been buried in parish plots across town – not an ideal solution in a…
- MMuseo di Torcello
Occupying two buildings across the square from the Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta, this museum is dedicated to Torcello’s venerable history. The main…
- CConvento di San Francesco del Deserto
Franciscan friars offer free tours of their secluded island home, which still retains some of its 13th-century elements, including the first cloister. As…
- SSanta Chiara – The Glass Cathedral
There are authentic glass factories on Murano offering cheaper demonstrations and turning out far finer work, but this furnace – housed within a…
