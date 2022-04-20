Murano, Burano & the Northern Islands

Venetian life had its origins in the northern reaches of the lagoon, and when things get too frantic in the city proper, these ancient island settlements remain the best escape. Serious shoppers head to Murano for one-of-a-kind glass art. Others prefer to head to the islands of Burano and Mazzorbo for extended seafood feasts, or to Torcello for glimpses of heaven in the golden mosaics.

  • Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta

    Life choices are presented in no uncertain terms in the dazzling mosaics of the Assumption Basilica. Look ahead to a golden afterlife amid saints and a…

  • B

    Basilica dei SS Maria e Donato

    Fire-breathing is the unifying theme of Murano’s medieval church, with its astounding 12th-century gilded-glass apse mosaic of the Madonna made in Murano…

  • B

    Burano

    Burano, with its cheery pastel-coloured houses, is renowned for its handmade lace, which once graced the decolletage and ruffs of European aristocracy…

  • M

    Murano

    Murano has been the home of Venetian glass-making since the 13th century. Today, artisans continue to ply their trade at workshops dotted around the…

  • T

    Torcello

    Torcello, the republic's original island settlement, was largely abandoned due to malaria and now counts only around 14 permanent residents. Its mosaic…

  • C

    Cimitero di San Michele

    Until Napoleon established a city cemetery on this little island, Venetians had been buried in parish plots across town – not an ideal solution in a…

  • M

    Museo di Torcello

    Occupying two buildings across the square from the Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta, this museum is dedicated to Torcello’s venerable history. The main…

  • C

    Convento di San Francesco del Deserto

    Franciscan friars offer free tours of their secluded island home, which still retains some of its 13th-century elements, including the first cloister. As…

  • S

    Santa Chiara – The Glass Cathedral

    There are authentic glass factories on Murano offering cheaper demonstrations and turning out far finer work, but this furnace – housed within a…

