The main focus is Lipari Town, the archipelago's principal transport hub and the nearest thing that islanders have to a capital city. A busy little port with a pretty, pastel-coloured seafront and plenty of accommodation, it makes the most convenient base for island hopping. Away from the town, Lipari reveals a rugged and typically Mediterranean landscape of low-lying macchia (dense Mediterranean shrubbery), silent, windswept highlands, precipitous cliffs and dreamy blue waters.
Leave central Taormina by air-conditioned coach and relax on the 1-hour journey north to the Port of Milazzo, just west of Messina. Swap your mode of transport for a motorboat and speed through the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Your destination is Lipari, the largest island in the stunning Aeolian Archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Before docking at Lipari port, hear about pumice production on the island from your host. Most of the Aeolian Islands are volcanic and covered in the pumice stone of ancient eruptions.Step onto dry land and enjoy some free time to sightsee at leisure. Stretch your legs on a stroll around Lipari’s sleepily idyllic Old Town, or perhaps visit Lipari Archeological Museum (own expense). The exhibition space documents life in the Aeolian Islands from prehistoric to classical, and contains interesting displays about the local volcanoes and marine wildlife, too.Enjoy lunch (own expense), and then meet your host to travel by motorboat to the nearby island of Vulcano. Diverting attention away from its smouldering volcanoes – there are three on the island – Vulcano’s star attractions are its mud baths. Perhaps use your time on the island to relax at one of the mud baths, or take a dip in the warm seas and simply bask on the beach.On the way back to Sicily by motorboat, cruise around the island’s coastline, seeing the interesting Grotta del Cavallo (horse cave) and faraglioni rocks jutting out of the turquoise sea. Hop back on board your coach at the Port of Milazzo, and then travel south to Taormina, finishing back at the start point.
Your adventurous day exploring Sicily’s volcanic archipelago begins with a pickup at your Cefalù-area hotel. You’ll be transported via a comfortable, air-conditioned coach to the port of Milazzo. At Milazzo, board a yacht and head to the island of Lipari, the largest in the Aeolian archipelago. After you arrive in the port, head off on a guided tour of the island's archaeological sites, after which you’ll have time to yourself to explore Lipari Town. Go for a shopping excursion, or sit down for a fresh, Mediterranean lunch. The next stop on the tour is the neighboring (and appropriately named) island of Vulcano, which, with its crater and thermal activity, is a memorable destination. Take advantage of its geological activity and enjoy a mud bath and a paddle in its thermal waters. On the way back to Milazzo, take the opportunity to admire the views from the yacht; you’ll pass beautiful grottos, rock formations, and natural pools as you go. Once you arrive at the port of Milazzo, board a bus back to Cefalù, where you’ll be returned directly to your hotel in the late afternoon.
Departure to Milazzo early in the morning, boarding and departure for Lipari. The first stop is at the port Marina Lunga. In Lipari you will have time at disposal to visit the archaeological zone (optional) or the old town centre, and/or go to the beach. Around midday departure from the harbour of Lipari and circumnavigation of the island admiring enchanting bays and steep cliffs, with a large variety of colours. Arrival at Vulcano and visit of the ancient Grotte dell'Allume, time at disposal for lunch (optional), to visit the mud baths and thermal waters for which the island is famous. In the afternoon departure for the course of Mito where you can admire "I Faraglioni", "lo Scoglio delle Sirene", "la Piscina di Venere" and " la Grotta del Cavallo". Arrival at the port of Milazzo and return to Taormina around 7.30.
The beautiful mini cruise takes you to the Aeolian Islands, which are only accessible by sea. Here you will find landscapes of incomparable beauty such as caves, coves, picturesque bays and cliff, that the nature created with strange shapes. The Aeolian Islands are among the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean Sea. By visiting these islands, you will gain cultural and intellectual enrichment and an unforgettable memory. The mini cruise has the following stops: Stromboli, the mythical fire-breather, consists entirely of a 900 metre high volcano, one of the four active volcanoes in Italy. On the island there are two villages, the bigger one is San Vincenzo and the smaller one is Ginostra, which is a fishing village. Particularly, the island is rich in black sand beaches which are ideal for swimming and relaxing. Lipari, despite the abundance of fashion boutiques, souvenir shops and cafes, maintains its ancient charm. The fascinating nestled houses, the massive castle and the cathedral are perched on top of a natural rock, from where it is possible to enjoy a breathtaking view. Lipari is a very pretty and lively town with narrow streets and old houses. In Lipari it is possible to admire beautiful nature, excellent infrastructures and urban life, which is worshipped by the international jet set. Vulcano, the island of sulfur, has some high cliffs and a wild panorama. This is what makes Vulacano a destination to visit. This rather strong smell is due to the numerous fumaroles which offer mud baths with a strong curative power.
Discover the best of the Aeolian Archipelago on this private hiking tour. Your guide will take you up the volcano to the crater, where you'll learn about volcanic evolution and eruptions in the area and the gases of this specific volcano. You'll examine and photograph the fumaroles as you make your way to the highest point of the volcano for a panoramic view. After you've examined the volcano in detail, you'll relax at a small local bar, then continue your tour at a mud bath where you'll learn about the healing powers of volcanic mud and give yourself a spa treatment. From here you can relax on the beach, which has hot pockets due to underwater fumaroles.
“Are you dreaming? Stop dreaming; come and watch the sunset, it is better than all the dreams!” Departure and return from/to LIPARI, SALINA, VULCANO. Timetable can be modified according to Your needs. (May 5.30pm-8.30pm) (June 6pm-9pm) (July-September 6.30pm-9.30pm) (August 7pm-10pm) Sparkling white wine, tasty Sicilian appetizer and an amazing view. Cushions, warm blankets, candles...The boat move slowly along the coast while we watch the sun that goes behind the cliffs..Sea breezes carry the fragrance of the sun and sea as we chase the sun into the night, and then the moon and the stars lull us back to the harbour.