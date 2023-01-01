San Colombano – Collezione Tagliavini

An absolutely stunningly restored church with original frescoes and a medieval crypt rediscovered in 2005, the San Colombano hosts a wonderful collection of over 80 musical instruments amassed by the late octogenarian organist Luigi Tagliavini. Many of the assembled harpsichords, pianos and oboes date from the 1500s and, even more surprisingly, are still in full working order. Listen out for regular free concerts and charge up your phone – this is one of Bologna's most photogenic museums.