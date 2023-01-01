All roads lead to pivotal 13th-century Piazza Maggiore, flanked by Basilica di San Petronio, Europe's sixth-largest basilica, and a series of impressive Renaissance palazzi such as Palazzo Comunale and Palazzo del Podestà.

It's especially atmospheric and lively in summer, when Bolognese spill into the square, some toting wine and snacks, for Sotto le Stelle del Cinema (Cinema under the Stars) – evening films shown on Europe's largest projection screen over 50 evenings between June 18 and Aug 15; and Il Cinema Ritrovato in the last week of June, which is similar but features restored classics.