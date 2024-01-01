Palazzo del Podestà

Bologna

LoginSave

Dating to the 13th century, the Palazzo del Podestà was the original residence of Bologna's chief magistrate. Beneath the palazzo there's a whispering gallery where two perpendicular passages intersect. Stand diagonally opposite someone and whisper: the acoustics are amazing.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Brisighella (Ravenna, Emilia Romagna, Italy): the famous covered street known as via degli Asini or via del Borgo

    Via degli Asini

    28.32 MILES

    Hidden behind a colourful patchwork of warped homes, this low-slung, wood-beamed, delightfully uneven medieval walkway dates to 1290. It's unique in Italy…

  • Museu Horacio Pagani

    Museu Horacio Pagani

    17.08 MILES

    If peeking at the assembly lines at Ferrari and Lamborghini is like glimpsing inside a well-oiled machine, a day behind the scenes at Pagani is like…

  • Castello Estense or castello di San Michele in Ferrara - Italy

    Castello Estense

    27.32 MILES

    Complete with moat and drawbridge, Ferrara's towering castle was commissioned by Nicolò II d'Este in 1385. Initially it was intended to protect him and…

  • Bologna, Italy - 18 June 2022: A photo of the Lucio Dalla's house in a beautiful day; Shutterstock ID 2185058975; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 2185058975

    Casa di Lucio Dalla

    0.15 MILES

    The 15th-century Palazzo Casa Fontana poi Gamberini – the fascinating, pricier-than-the-Colosseum home of eccentric Italian singer-songwriter Lucio Dalla …

  • Bologna, Italy - The basilica of Santo Stefano, Holy Jerusalem, known as Seven Churches. Emilia-Romagna region.; Shutterstock ID 660489289; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 660489289

    Basilica di Santo Stefano

    0.3 MILES

    Bologna's most unique religious site is this atmospheric labyrinth of interlocking ecclesiastical structures, whose architecture spans centuries of…

  • Wide-angle interior view of the Basilica of San Petronio, Piazza Maggiore, Bologna, Italy showing the marble columns and ornate gilded cross above the altar. 656090378 campanile, palazzo

    Basilica di San Petronio

    0.07 MILES

    Bologna's hulking Gothic basilica is Europe's sixth-largest church, measuring 132m by 66m by 47m. Work began on it in 1390, but it was never finished, and…

  • Modena, Italy - July 9, 2022: Vehicles and exteriors of the Ferrari Museum in Italy 1418312389

    Museo Ferrari

    23.94 MILES

    Each year, hundreds of thousands of petrolheads make the pilgrimage to this museum in Maranello, Ferrari's home town. They come here to obsess over the…

View more attractions

Nearby Bologna attractions

1. Palazzo del Re Enzo

0.02 MILES

This 13th-century palace is named after King Enzo, the illegitimate son of Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II, who was held here by papal forces between 1249…

2. Piazza Maggiore

0.04 MILES

All roads lead to pivotal 13th-century Piazza Maggiore, flanked by Basilica di San Petronio, Europe's sixth-largest basilica, and a series of impressive…

3. Fontana del Nettuno

0.04 MILES

Adjacent to Piazza Maggiore, Piazza del Nettuno owes its name to this explicit bronze statue sculpted by Giambologna in 1566. Beneath the muscled sea god,…

4. Palazzo Comunale

0.07 MILES

The palace that forms the western flank of Piazza Maggiore has been home to the Bologna city council since 1336. A salad of architectural styles, it owes…

5. Basilica di San Petronio

0.07 MILES

Bologna's hulking Gothic basilica is Europe's sixth-largest church, measuring 132m by 66m by 47m. Work began on it in 1390, but it was never finished, and…

6. Santuario di Santa Maria della Vita

0.08 MILES

In the heart of the Quadrilatero, this 17th-century shrine is one of Bologna's most beautiful and important, not only for its 13th-century foundation by…

7. Quadrilatero

0.08 MILES

To the east of Piazza Maggiore, the grid of streets around Via Clavature (Street of Locksmiths) sits on what was once Roman Bologna. Known as the…

8. Collezioni Comunali d'Arte

0.09 MILES

On the 2nd floor of Palazzo Comunale you'll find the art gallery Collezioni Comunali d'Arte with its interesting collection of 13th- to 19th-century…