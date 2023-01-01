This exhibition space encased in a Renaissance mansion is frequently the site of blockbuster temporary art shows, which range in price from €6 to €14 (adult) and €5 to €10 (reduced). Beyond the exhibitions themselves, the palace's biggest draw is the group of heavily frescoed rooms on the 1st floor, in particular the Sala di Giasone, painted in bright naturalistic style by the precocious young Carraccis (brothers Annibale and Agostino and their cousin Ludovico) in the 1580s, to say nothing of the stunning coffered ceiling.

There's also a lovely cafe onsite.