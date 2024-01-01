The Biblioteca Estense, inside the Palazzo dei Musei, holds one of Italy’s most valuable collections of books, letters and manuscripts, including the celebrated Bibbia di Borso d’Este, a masterpiece of medieval illustration. The original is encased in glass, but there is a replica for you to peruse.
Biblioteca Estense
Modena
Nearby Modena attractions
1. Museo Civico Archeologico Etnologico
Housed together with the jointly administered Museo Civico d'Arte inside the Palazzo dei Musei, this small museum has well-displayed local finds from…
Reopened in 2015 after a three-year closure (due to earthquake damage), this delightful gallery features the Este family’s collection of northern Italian…
0.02 MILES
The Museo Civico d'Arte is one of two jointly administered city museums – the other beingMuseo Civico Archeologico Etnologico – inside the Palazzo dei…
0.25 MILES
Tucked down an alley along the left side of the cathedral, the duomo's side-by-side museums operate like two exhibitions within the same space. Musei del…
0.27 MILES
Rising behind the cathedral is this early-13th-century 87m tower topped with a slender Gothic spire, named after Seville's famous 'Giralda' in the early…
0.3 MILES
Behind its elegant facade, Modena's 17th-century town hall offers several historic rooms for visitors to explore; in addition to incredible frescoed…
0.41 MILES
Construction began in 1634 on this massive palace, a baroque masterpiece that absolutely dominates the northeast end of Modena's historic centre. Today,…