Biblioteca Estense

Modena

The Biblioteca Estense, inside the Palazzo dei Musei, holds one of Italy’s most valuable collections of books, letters and manuscripts, including the celebrated Bibbia di Borso d’Este, a masterpiece of medieval illustration. The original is encased in glass, but there is a replica for you to peruse.

