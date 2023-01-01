Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti

Legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti's final home is prettily perched in the Modenese countryside 8.5km southeast of the city. The building was turned into a museum in 2015; 40-minute self-guided audio tours in nine languages take visitors through the modest home in which Pavarotti lived from 2004 until his death in 2007. Highlights of the tour include access to intimate private areas like his bedroom and bathroom, his buttery-yellow kitchen and to personal letters from Frank Sinatra, Bono and Princess Di.

The 12 rooms are dedicated to various aspects of the singer's extraordinary life, including stage costumes, Grammy and Emmy Awards and plenty of personal artefacts. Bus 820 (direction Pavullo) gets you within 1.6km of the museum.