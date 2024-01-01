Stirk Cottage

West Coast Australia

An architectural isolate between the bowls club and the road, this smartly maintained heritage cottage was built of mud, saplings, compacted earth and shingles in 1881. Home to Fred and Liz Stirk, it was Kalamunda's first house, and had 11 people sheltering beneath the shingles in 1895.

