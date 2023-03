South of Kalamunda, just off Brookton Hwy, is Araluen Botanic Park. Constructed in the 1920s by the Young Australia League (YAL) as a bush retreat for patriotic instruction, the park was neglected for years and became overgrown. The state government bought it in 1990 and has since restored its elaborate garden terraces, waterfalls and ornamental pool. The spring tulip displays are mind-blowing. The Blues in the Hills music fest happens here in March.