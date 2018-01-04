South Downs and Seven Sisters from Brighton Small-Group

Your friendly and local driver/guide, will make various pick ups throughout Brighton, including the train station before heading out of the city and in to the South Downs. This ancient landscape is characterized by the rolling chalk hills, created over thousands of years by farmers grazing their animals. This 'downland' is a rich landscape for flora and provides some of the most beautiful and dramatic scenery in the South of England. The first stop is the eerily named Devil's Dyke, high up on the Downs with views of up to 30 miles across the lowland Weald. Stopping for about 20 minutes, your guide will explain how this landscape was created and also show you the unique 'Devils Dyke' the largest dry valley in the UK.After Devils Dyke, heading further away from Brighton to Middle Farm, a traditional Sussex farm that has been in the same family for over 200 years. Today Middle Farm offers the largest selection of Sussex produce in its farm shop which includes a butcher, bakery, cheese counter and all sorts of other produce including English sparkling wine, cider and perry. There is also a cafe selling coffee if you want to grab a quick snack. The stop here will be 30 minutes allowing you enough time to have a good look around.The tour continues to the Seven Sisters Country Park and the white cliffs, passing through old country lanes where you’ll see the mysterious and ancient, Longman of Wilmington, a huge Neolithic carving on the side of the Downs. Arriving at Seven Sisters and the majestic white cliffs, your first stop will be Beachy Head. Your guide will walk you to the top of England's highest chalk cliff measuring 530 ft. The cliffs along this stretch of the coast are vertical adding to the natural drama all around you. There will be enough time to take photo's before continuing to Birling Gap. At Birling Gap, your guide will show you how dramatic the coastal erosion is at this point of the coast and give you your first glimpse of The Seven Sisters. At Birling Gap there is a cafe and toilets, and you’ll have about 20 minutes here to have a good look around. The next stop is Seaford Head, where the iconic view of The Seven Sisters can been seen from Seaford Head. Walking the lane from the car park to the coastguard cottages, the full beauty and drama of the white cliffs will appear before you. Make sure you have your camera ready, as you’ll be here for 30 minutes, plenty of time for pictures. Before returning to Brighton, one last stop in the village of Rottingdean, which was once home to Rudyard Kipling author of The Jungle Book. Here you can stroll through his gardens before taking the short hop back to the city centre, arriving back in Brighton at 3:30p.