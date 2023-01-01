Brighton Marina

Europe' biggest, Brighton’s wave-shaped marina washes ashore 1.5 miles east of the pier. In addition to brand-name shopping, numerous chain eateries and entertainment options, you’ll also find Brighton’s Hollywood-style Walk of Fame, which dedicates a pavement-embedded plaque to anyone rich, famous and with a link to the city, though some associations are tenuous. Big-hitting names honoured include Graham Greene, Winston Churchill and Lewis Carroll.

Reaching the marina is half the fun when you hop aboard the Volks Electric Railway. The world’s oldest electric railway, opened in 1883, trundles along the seafront every 15 minutes from just short of the pier. Otherwise take bus 7.