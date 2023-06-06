Brighton & Hove

Overview

Raves on the beach, Graham Greene novels, mods and rockers in bank-holiday fisticuffs, naughty weekends for Mr and Mrs Smith, the UK’s biggest gay scene and the Channel’s best clubbing – this coastal city evokes many images for the British. But one thing is certain: with its bohemian, hedonistic vibe, Brighton is where England’s seaside experience goes from cold to cool.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Illuminated Brighton Pavilion building at dusk, Brighton, Sussex, United Kingdom

    Royal Pavilion

    Brighton & Hove

    The Royal Pavilion is the city’s must-see attraction. The glittering party pad and palace of Prince George, later Prince Regent and then King George IV,…

  • Ornate buildings on boardwalk

    Brighton Pier

    Brighton & Hove

    This grand old Edwardian pier is the place to experience Brighton’s tackier side. There are plenty of stomach-churning fairground rides and noisy…

  • The pierside entrance to the SEALIFE Brighton aquarium

    SEA LIFE Brighton

    Brighton & Hove

    Not just for children, this aquarium is an underground exhibition of nature's fascinating water creatures. Walking around the church-like interior,…

  • i360 Tower

    i360 Tower

    Brighton & Hove

    Brighton’s newest attraction opened in 2016, at the point the now defunct West Pier used to make landfall. The world’s most slender tower is a brutal,…

  • Brighton Marina

    Brighton Marina

    Brighton & Hove

    Europe' biggest, Brighton’s wave-shaped marina washes ashore 1.5 miles east of the pier. In addition to brand-name shopping, numerous chain eateries and…

  • Hove Museum & Art Gallery

    Hove Museum & Art Gallery

    Brighton & Hove

    Hove can justifiably claim to be the birthplace of British cinema, with the first short film shot here in 1898. You can see it alongside other fascinating…

  • West Pier

    West Pier

    Brighton & Hove

    The historic West Pier, which closed in 1975, began to collapse into the sea in December 2002 and, having since caught fire twice, is just a dark shadow…

  • Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

    Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

    Brighton & Hove

    Set in the Royal Pavilion’s renovated stable block, this museum and art gallery has a glittering collection of 20th-century art and design, including a…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From its iconic Victorian pier to its independent shops and LGBTQIA-friendly pubs and bars, here are the best things to do in the seaside city of Brighton.

Articles

Latest stories from Brighton & Hove

UK-England-Brighton-Olivier DJIANN-GettyImages-1187532389-RFE People visiting the Brighton Palace Pier, commonly known as Brighton Pier © Olivier DJIANN / Getty Images

Activities

15 of the best things to do in Brighton

Apr 5, 2024 • 8 min read

