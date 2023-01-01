Hove Museum & Art Gallery

Hove can justifiably claim to be the birthplace of British cinema, with the first short film shot here in 1898. You can see it alongside other fascinating films at this attractive Victorian villa. Another highlight is the kids’ room, which is full of fairy lights and reverberates to the snores of a wizard and the whir of an underfloor train. It’s 2 miles from Churchill Sq; take bus 1, 1A, 6 or 49 from there.

Exhibits include old zoetropes, a magic lantern and a small cupboard with a periscope inside.