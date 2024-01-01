Anne of Cleves House Museum

East Sussex

When Henry VIII divorced Anne of Cleves in 1541, he gave her this timber-framed house as part of her divorce settlement, although she never moved in. The creak-and-groan floors and spider’s web wooden roof today sandwich an idiosyncratic folk museum, with everything from a witch’s effigy complete with pins to a rack of Tudor costumes to try on.

