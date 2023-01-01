The famous cliffs of Beachy Head are the highest point of the chalky rock faces that slice across the rugged coastline at the southern end of the South Downs. It’s off the B2103, from the A259 between Eastbourne and Newhaven. From here the stunning Seven Sisters Cliffs undulate their way west. A clifftop path (a branch of the South Downs Way) rides the waves of chalk as far as picturesque Cuckmere Haven.

Beachy Head is a spot of thrilling beauty, the brilliant white chalk rising high into the blue Sussex sky. But on a darker note, it is also known as one of Europe’s most frequented suicide spots.

Along the clifftop path, you’ll stumble upon the tiny seaside hamlet of Birling Gap. The cafe here is closed due to cliff falls but the secluded beach is still a sun-trap popular with locals and walkers taking a breather.